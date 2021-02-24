The global smart insulin pens market is anticipated to witness healthy growth during the period 2017–2027. Consumer awareness, reimbursement scenario, physician prescription, diabetic prevalence and healthcare spending are some of the forecast factors creating a positive impact on the global smart insulin pens market. In 2016, the growth of the market was moderate in North America; however towards 2027, the market is likely to reach a high growth rate. The market scenario in Europe was attractive and created higher revenue growth in 2016 and is expected to maintain this progress through 2027.

Worldwide diabetes epidemiology

After a detailed study of the global smart insulin pens market, our analysts have observed that there is a rising prevalence of diabetes in the North America and Caribbean regions with one in every eight adults suffering from the disease. Europe has the maximum number of children with Type 1 diabetes. In the Middle East region, four out of 10 adults with diabetes are undiagnosed. Globally, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait also account for the highest annual incidence rates of Type 1 diabetes, while in South Africa more than two-thirds of the population with diabetes is undiagnosed.

A large portion of the South African population is unaware that they are suffering from diabetes. When it comes to South-East Asia, one-quarter of births are affected by high blood glucose levels during pregnancy. China accounted for the maximum number of adults living with diabetes followed by India in 2015. Mauritius has the highest age-adjusted comparative prevalence of diabetes in the South-East Asia region.

Report Structure

Our report on the performance of the global smart insulin pens market for the period 2017 – 2027 begins with an overview of the market followed by key definitions and an executive summary that gives a 360o view of the revenue forecast of the global smart insulin pens market. We also present the market taxonomy in this section where we segment the global smart insulin pens market on the basis of indication, connectivity, distribution channel and region. In the next section, we do a deep dive into the key market dynamics and present our independent analysis of the various factors, challenges, and market trends that we feel will define the global smart insulin pens market in the next few years.

We have devoted the last section of the report to study the market performance of some of the top companies operating in the global smart insulin pens market. We have profiled a few of the leading market players and presented a detailed analysis of their overall business performance and a comprehensive evaluation of their short-term and long-term business and go-to-market strategies. This section is intended to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the competitive landscape of the global smart insulin pens market.

Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Segmentation

By Indication

Diabetes Type I

Diabetes Type II

By Connectivity

Bluetooth Connected Smart Insulin Pen

USB Connected Smart Insulin Pen

By Distribution Channel

Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centres

e-Commerce

Retail Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of World (ROW)

Research Methodology

Macroeconomic indicators such as per capita healthcare expenditure, gross domestic product and disposable income have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. The bottom-up approach is used to calculate market estimates. Diabetic population by age group, diagnosis rate, treatment-seeking rate, percentage of the diabetic population on insulin, percentage of cases using insulin pens, and percentage of the diabetic population using smart insulin pens are some of the factors that have been considered while drafting this report. Top-down approach has been used to triangulate the market estimates.

Our analysts have adopted a systematic research approach while studying the global smart insulin pens market. In-depth secondary research has been used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. In order to conduct expert and industry interviews, Future Market Insights has formulated a detailed discussion guide. We have conducted interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers. While doing secondary research, we have followed various company’s websites, company annual reports, white papers and financial reports. Paid publications such as Factiva, GBI, Genios and Meltwater have been referred to while analysing the performance of the global smart insulin pens market.