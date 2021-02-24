Caster wheels Market: Introduction

Moving bulky items using wheels has been a practice that has been around since the early existence of the ancient civilization. Caster wheels were first patented by David A. Fisher, whose discovery was initially considered for furniture. Later, caster wheels began to be used for industrial purposes as they were extremely heavy. However, eventually, casters wheels’ design changed to include many features, such as brakes, direction locks, shock absorbers, etc. Now a days, caster wheels are found everywhere — from office desk chairs and hospital beds to automotive factories, etc.

In 1981, the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) published its lifting guide. Since that time, the industry has responded by working to reduce the amount of manual lifting, lowering and carrying found in workplaces, often replacing those tasks with pulling and pushing. Also, at workplaces, overexertion was ranked as the highest cause of disabling injuries. According to a study, in 2015, injuries related to material handling cost business stood at $14.2 billion in direct expenses.

Moreover, it was estimated that 10% of major back injuries in the industry are associated with pulling or pushing tasks. Therefore, due to the aforementioned reasons, the demand for caster wheels has increased over the years.

Caster wheels Market: Dynamics

Globally, with the growth in the number of malls, hospitals and clinics, the demand for caster wheels is also anticipated to grow at significant CAGR. Caster wheels facilitate rapid mobility of patients in clinics and hospitals. However, factors, such as noisy wheels and rolling resistance, might hamper the growth of caster wheels market. Also, the engineered plastic material used in caster wheels can be very expensive and this might further hinder the growth of the caster wheels market.

Caster wheels Market: Trend/ Standards

A trending opportunity in the caster wheels market is the need to reduce the risk of workplace injuries, particularly overexertion. There are many safety and health organizations that regulate the noise that caster wheels can make on a plant floor and made compulsion for use of this equipment. OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and CCOHS (Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety) recommends that horizontal force (maximum) exerted should not be more than 50 pound force and mandate use of caster wheel in hospitals. Similarly, there are various kind of safety standards in various region that enforce the use of caster wheels market.

Caster wheels Market: Regional Outlook

The global caster wheel market is segmented into nine key regions: India, China, Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). As of 2018, growth in developed regions, such as North America, Western Europe and Japan will be driven by the expansion of various industries, such as the automotive industry. Latin America is considered to be a key market for caster wheels because of the availability of downstream operations.

Caster wheels Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:

Rigid

Swivel

Industrial

Braking and Locking

On the basis of weight, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:

Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty

On the basis of type of material, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:

Forged Steel

Cast Iron

Ductile Iron

Polyurethane

Mold on Rubber

Phenolic Resin

Others

On the basis of type of end-use industry, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace

Food Industry

Medical

Textile Industry

Agricultural Machines

Caster wheels Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors operating in the Caster wheels market across the globe are:

DH Casters International

Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co.

Tente

Muvtons Castors Pvt Ltd.

Veekay Impex

Colson Casters

Cascoo Europe GmbH

Rhombus Rollen Holding GmbH

Steinco Paul vom GmbH

Bestway Casters & Wheels Ltd.

Brauer