Enteral nutrition administration is the administration of food and drug via human gastrointestinal tract. This is different from the parenteral nutrition or drug administration which occurs from routes such as intravenous. Enteral nutrition associates esophagus, small intestine large intestine. The Enteral nutrition indicates method of feeding that involves gastrointestinal tract to deliver calorie requirements to the patients. It includes the usage of liquid supplements or its delivery to by tube feedings. The food enters directly to the stomach or small intestine. The food with enteral nutrition is preferable among enteral and parenteral nutrition as it closely imitates regular eating and helps with the immune system function. Also the enteral nutrition helps premature infants to gain appropriate medications and nutrition. Mostly enteral nutrition is prescribed to patients who are unable to consume nutrients or food and have difficulty in swallowing but has operative gastrointestinal tract. The enteral nutrition is suggested to patients suffering from malnutrition, cancer or gastrointestinal disorders. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and illness such as neurological disorders and diseases such as cancer are the key factors which are driving the growth of enteral nutrition market. Also government is putting efforts to curb malnutrition which will drive the growth of enteral nutrition market. In case of administration through feeding tube single nutrient is such as protein, carbohydrates or fats are administered to treat specific deficiency or combined with other powders to satisfy the nutritional requirements. Also the tube feeding can be given several times or by continuous infusion.

Tentatively, Enteral Nutrition Market has been segmented on the basis of route of administration, product type, application, and end user.

On the basis of Route of Administration, Enteral Nutrition Market can be segmented as:

Oral administration by mouth

Administration through feeding tube

On the basis of Product Type, Enteral Nutrition Market can be segmented as:

Powder form

Diskettes

Liquid form

On the basis of Applications, Enteral Nutrition Market can be segmented as:

Cancer

Diabetes

Heart diseases

On the basis of end users, Enteral Nutrition Market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Long Term Care Facilities

Home care centers

Demand for Enteral nutrition will increase as it is more preferred due to ease of access and improvements in safety. Also the enteral nutrition treatment can be used at home which is an advantage for the patients. Support from the government to remove eliminate malnutrition from the emerging countries such as India, Brazil will improve the market for enteral nutrition. According to Boston Scientific approximately 340,000 people of all age groups in the U.S. depend on enteral feeding for nutrition which would further increase and expand the enteral nutrition market.

Geographically, global Enteral Nutrition Market is divided into regions viz. Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America’s Enteral Nutrition Market is spreading because of its widespread acceptance, which is further owing to enhancement and better ingredients and techniques which would make positive impact on the patient’s health conditions. Also low cost and less complications with the enteral nutrition increase the growth of the market. Increased health care expenditure and government support are the additional factors which will remain dominant over the forecast period for the enteral nutrition market. However harsh government regulations and ejection of tubes could lead to accidents and further hamper the growth of the market. With the development of advanced products in the future enteral nutrition market is expected to provide gainful opportunities for the manufacturers in future.

Some of the major market players in the Global Enteral Nutrition Market identified across the value chain include:

Nestle S.A.

B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Baxter International Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Perrigo Company Plc.

Nutricia

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Groupe Danone

Meiji Seika Pharma Co. Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Aveanna Healthcare, LLC,

Danone Nutricia

Shield HealthCare, Inc

The Enteral Nutrition Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, governing factors and macro-economic indicator and along with market attractiveness as per segments. Also the report is a compilation of qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report also outlines the qualitative impact of different market factors on market segments and geographies.

