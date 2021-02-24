Global Pretreatment Coatings Market: Snapshot

Thanks to the escalating sales of automobiles across the world, the global pretreatment coatings market has gain remarkable momentum. Owing to the increasing popularity of pretreatment coatings as an important initial stage for powder coatings – required for superior finish of coatings on metal surfaces that increase their shelf life – their application on metals, such as steel, galvanized steel, aluminum, copper, and zinc alloys has accelerated significantly.

Get Brochure of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1382

The worldwide market for pretreatment coatings has been reporting tremendous gains on the grounds of the widening application range of pretreatment coatings across numerous end users, such as the electronics, furniture, automotive, household and industrial appliances, and the agricultural equipment sectors, on account of their capability to enhance the durability of products by protecting their components against corrosion. This, resultantly, is expected to drive this market remarkably over the next few years.

On the flip side, the rising concerns over the hazardous effect of pretreatment coatings may limit the market’s growth in the near future, with chromate toxicity emerging as a foremost issue of concerns, globally. However, the increasing investments by several established enterprises for the production of the zirconium-based chemistry blend, in an effort to provide end users with a zirconium oxide conversion coating on clean metal surfaces, is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for the progress of this market in the near future.

Global Pretreatment Coatings Market: Overview

Pretreatment primers or coatings are a variety of materials used to offer products made from metals, allows, and die-casts to become more resilient to corrosion, thus allowing high cost savings by enlarging their workable lifespan. These coatings protect metal and alloy components from degradation due to factors such as chemicals, oxidation, and moisture. Pretreatment coatings find extensive usage across a number of application areas in industries such as electronics, automotive, defense and aeronautics equipment and vehicles, household and agricultural appliances, and industrial machinery.

Global Pretreatment Coatings Market: Key Trends

The thriving growth of industries such as construction, automotive, and defense and aerospace is the key factor expected to drive the global demand for pretreatment coatings at a healthy pace in the next few years. In automobiles, one of the leading users of a variety of pretreatment coatings, these coatings are used for vehicle parts such as wheels, radiators, engine parts, and shock absorbers. The rising global production of automobiles will present vast growth opportunities for the market.

The market will witness a continuous rise in research efforts aimed at the development of environment friendly pretreatment coatings to replace the widely-used chromate-based coatings, which, despite their excellent corrosion protection capability, are high in VOCs and pose significant health issues to users.

To get Incredible Discounts on this Premium Report, Click Here @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=1382

Global Pretreatment Coatings Market: Market Potential

The aerospace, defense, and automobile industries are charged with the pursuit of environment friendly pretreatment coatings as an alternative to the traditionally used chromate-based coatings in the highly specialized area of coating of metal parts of vehicles. The continuous search for an alternative to the hexavalent chrome, a potential lung carcinogen, has led to the development of several alternative coating varieties. These new varieties have demonstrated capabilities meeting the performance requirements of this application area in the fields of cost, corrosion protection, health and safety, and operability and are finding extensive usage across a number of industries.

Most of the new entrants in the field have been zirconium-based coatings, known to have more than 60% lower levels of VOCs than chrome-based coatings and reduced weight owing as coverage is possible with the help of less material. The aerospace industry for one is steadily moving to these new varieties of environment-friendly coatings; the operation and cost implications of new and foreseen environment, and worker safety and health regulations are considered key to this transition while the concern of worker safety also makes up for a good factor driving the move. A recent event that stands proof for this trend is the decision of LOT Polish Airlines (Polskie Linie Lotnicze LOT) to choose a new chrome-free pretreatment coating by PPG Industries Inc.

Global Pretreatment Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is the leading contributor to the revenue of the global market and is expected to continue to embark upon an excellent growth path in the near future. Demand across the automotive and construction industries will help the regional market gain prominence. The rising production and development activities in the aerospace industry in countries such as China, Japan, Malaysia, and India will also allow the Asia Pacific pretreatment coatings market gain traction.

Global Pretreatment Coatings Market: Competitive Outlook

The global market for pretreatment coatings features a consolidated vendor landscape, with the top four vendors accounting for over half of the overall demand. Leading vendors in the market are Henkel and Nippon Paints, PPG Industries, Troy Chemicals, Barton International, Albermarle Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, Cym Materiales, 3M Company, Abrasives Inc., and Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Request For TOC @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1382

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050