Bonded Magnets Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by FMI on the bonded magnets market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts have conducted thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Bonded Magnets Market: Segmentation

Product Type Rare Earth Magnets NdFeB SmCo

Ferrite Magnets

Others (Alnico, SmFeN, Hybrids) Process Type Injection Molded Bonded Magnets

Compression Bonded Magnets

Calendaring Bonded Magnets

Extrusion Bonded Magnets Application Type Sensors

Motors

HDD (Hard Disk Drives)

Level Gauges

Instrument Panels

Copier Rotors

Fuel Filters

Magnetic Couplings End use Industry Automotive

HVAC Equipment

Medical Devices

Cameras

Consumer Electronic Appliances

Computers and Magnetic Storage Devices

Electrical Equipment

Measurement Instruments

Printer and Copiers Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report gives a brief with the executive summary of the bonded magnets market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the bonded magnets market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the bonded magnets market, which will help them understand the basic information about the bonded magnets market. Along with this, comprehensive information about bonded magnets is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the bonded magnets market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 04 – Global Bonded Magnets Market Volume Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the bonded magnets market in the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 05 – Pricing Analysis

Pricing analysis of the bonded magnets market at the regional level has been provided in this section.

Chapter 06 – Global Bonded Magnets Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the bonded magnets market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical bonded magnets market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the bonded magnets market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the bonded magnets market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 08 – Global Bonded Magnets Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Product Type

This chapter provides details about the bonded magnets market on the basis of product type and has been classified into rare earth magnets, ferrite magnets and others (Alnico, SmFeN and Hybrids). The rare earth magnets segment is divided into NdFeB and SmCo. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on product type.

Chapter 09 – Global Bonded Magnets Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Process Type

This chapter provides details about the bonded magnets market based on process type and has been classified into injection molded bonded magnets, compression bonded magnets, calendaring bonded magnets and extrusion bonded magnets

Chapter 09 – Global Bonded Magnets Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Application

This chapter provides details about the bonded magnets market based on application and has been classified into sensors, motors, HDD (hard disk drives), level gauges, instrument panels, copier rotors, fuel filters and magnetic couplings.

Chapter 09 – Global Bonded Magnets Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by End Use Industry

This chapter provides details about the bonded magnets market based on end use industry and has been classified into automotive, HVAC equipment, medical devices, cameras, consumer electronic appliances, computers and magnetic storage devices, electrical equipment, measurement instruments, printer and copiers

Chapter 10 – Global Bonded Magnets Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the Bonded Magnets market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia and the Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Chapter 11 – North America Bonded Magnets Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America bonded magnets market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on material and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Bonded Magnets Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the bonded magnets market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 13 – Europe Bonded Magnets Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the bonded magnets market in European countries such as Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, Russia, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – East Asia Bonded Magnets Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the bonded magnets market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the bonded magnets market in East Asia.

Chapter 14 – South Asia and Pacific Bonded Magnets Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the bonded magnets market in South Asia and Pacific by focusing on India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand and the Rest of SA. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the bonded magnets market in South Asia.

Chapter 17 – MEA Bonded Magnets Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the bonded magnets market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC countries, Turkey, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 18 – Key Countries Bonded Magnets Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the bonded magnets of 20 key countries by product type, process type, end use industry and application. Additionally, COVID-19 impact in the said market in all respective countries has been included.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the bonded magnets market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the bonded magnets market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd., Advanced Technology Materials Co. Ltd., Magnequench International, LLC, SDM Magnetics Co., Ltd. and others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the bonded magnets market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the bonded magnets market.

