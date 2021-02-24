Sourdough Bread Ingredients: Market Outlook

Sourdough bread or sourdough is usually made from the dough that is fermented by a combination of flour and water and during the fermentation process lactobacilli and yeast are used. Sourdough bread is assumed to be healthier as fermented foods are easy to digest as the bacteria counterbalances the phytic acid. Sourdough Bread Ingredients are introduced in the market for easy preparation of healthy bread. Rising demand for healthy and natural products has increased demand for sourdough bread ingredients.

North America and Europe dominates the global market in terms of consumption as well as the production of sourdough bread ingredients. These regions are been consuming sourdough bread for a long period, and hence are familiar and aware of the products and its benefits. Regions will witness low growth rate as compared with Asia and MEA countries

Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are comparatively new and unaware of the advantages of the sourdough bread. With an increase in awareness, the region is expected to witness considerable growth in demand for sourdough bread ingredients in the forecast period (2020-2030).

Wide Application and Nutritional Profile Gaining Market Traction

Sourdough bread has a wide nutritional profile with nutrients like folic acid, vitamin B, magnesium, iron, and zinc. This nutritional profile of the products increases the demand for sourdough bread as it becomes the preferred product for consumers owing to the health benefits. Besides the nutrients content presence of probiotic bacteria like lactobacillus and yeast helps improves digestion and is, therefore, healthier than regular dough.

Increasing consumer awareness and shift towards gluten free and Non GMO diet anticipate the consumption pf sourdough bread as a replacement for regular bread. Due to this reason, consumers have started showing their increasing inclination towards sourdough bread in products like buns, pizza, cakes, and many more bakery products. These applications of sourdough bread ingredients are expected to rise in the forecast period as the number of product offerings increases globally.

Sourdough Bread Ingredients: Market Segmentation

Based on Type, Sourdough Bread Ingredients Market can be segmented as:

Emulsifiers

Leavening agents

Baking powder & mixes

Oils, Fats, and shortenings

Enzymes

Starch

Based on Distribution Channel, Sourdough Bread Ingredients Market can be segmented as:

B2B HoReCa Processed Bakery Product Manufacturers

B2C Online Retailer Supermarket/Hypermarket Specialty Stores Retail Stores



Based on Source, Sourdough Bread Ingredients Market can be segmented as:

Plant

Animal

Based on Ingredient Type, Sourdough Bread Ingredients Market can be segmented as:

Wheat

Rye

Oats

Barley

Others

Based on Application, Sourdough Bread Ingredients Market can be segmented as:

Bread

Buns

Pizza

Cakes

Others

Sourdough Bread Ingredients: Key Players

Ernst Böcker GmbH & Co. KG, PURATOS, Truckee Sourdough Company, Morabito Baking Co., Inc., Inc., Josey Baker Bread, Pasta Fermentata, The Sourdough Company, Truckee Sourdough Company, Gluten-Free Sourdough Company, Sonoma, Brian’s Artisan Bread Company, Don Rodrigo Sourdough Bakery, Alpha Baking Company, Rotella’s Italian Bakery, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Wild Wheat, Nantucket Baking Company, Casa Dolce, Macphie, Boudin Bakery, and Shepherds Artisan Bakehouse, are some of the prime players of global sourdough bread ingredients market.

