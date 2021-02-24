Teflon Food Grade: Market Outlook

Modernization and increasing demand for a food product are leading manufacturers to constantly innovate and practice novel technology. Teflon Food Grade provides a coating to the surface of conveyor belts that helps in increasing the efficiency production process as it gives a non-stick surface for the processing of food products. Teflon also is known as Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), is widely used in food grade applications owing to the enhanced ease of the cooking process.

North America and the Asia Pacific are the most developed and largest consumer of Teflon food grade in the global market. This high consumption is owing to the large food processing and non-stick cookware market that is growing at a considerably high rate in the market. The U.S. is expected to be the leading producer of Polytetrafluoroethylene in the forecasted period.

Europe and Russia are the two regions that are expected to witness high growth in the market, especially for industrial applications owing to the reason that the consumer base in the region is more inclined towards processed food. Russia is considered to be the rival of the U.S. for the largest producer of Polytetrafluoroethylene in the global market.

Household Application Gaining Market Traction

Polytetrafluoroethylene or Teflon has this wide application in food grade owing to its stable performance in a wide spectrum of temperatures from extremely low to extremely high temperatures. Teflon provides non-stick properties to the cookware and thus prevents corrosion and adhesion of food particles on the surface, giving a longer life to the utensils and cookware. This non-stick coating of Teflon is of food grade and does not leaves any toxic agent behind owing to its inert nature.

Its properties of being resistant to scratch make it easy for daily usage and convenient for cleaning. Owing to this large consumer base are now inclined towards Teflon food grade coated cookware. Teflon gives a uniform distribution of heat throughout the utensil which reduces the cooking time as compared to other cookware.

Teflon food grade is also extensively used in industrial applications for the production of food and beverage products. Industrial application of Teflon food grade gives reduced friction between two parts of the conveyer belt or assembly line giving a convenient production process. Its non-stick properties help reduce the application of cooking spray and lubricants.

Teflon Food Grade: Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type, Teflon Food Grade Market can be segmented as:

Powder Coating

Liquid Coating

Based on Application, Teflon Food Grade Market can be segmented as:

Industrial

Household

Teflon Food Grade: Key Players

Some of the key players of the global Teflon food grade market are Plas-Tech Coatings, Sun Coating Company, GMM Development Limited, Van Westrurn Corporation, Applied Plastics Co., Inc., Richter Precision, Inc., Metallic Bonds, Ltd., Donwell Company, Inc., Racine Flame Spray Inc., and Walter Wurdack Inc.

