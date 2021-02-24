Sugar-free syrups: Market Outlook

Flavoured syrups have been there in the market for a long period. Flavoured syrup is often used by the consumer to customize and garnish dessert, or any bakery item. Sugar-free syrups are now being introduced in the market to cater to the consumer base demanding sugar-free products.

Growing number of hotels, restaurants, and cafés globally is the primarily leading to the growing demand for bakery and dairy dessert industry. Sugar-free syrup is more inclined towards the dessert and bakery segment and hence has carry more demand.

Segment of organic sugar-free syrups is gaining much demand in the global market. With increasing awareness, manufacturers are introducing more organic and natural ingredients in sugar-free syrups, and hence, using ingredients such as, stevia, Erythritol, sorbitol, and other sugar-free, low calorie sweeteners.

Bakery and Confectionary Leads Market towards Profitable Future

The sugar-free syrup market is witnessing increasing traction in the bakery and confectionary as it gives taste enhancement to the food as well as it controls the sugar intake level. Sugar-free syrups will further witness growth as new innovative flavours will be introduced in the market.

Consumers are consuming sugar-free syrups as it gives them the space to personalize the flavour of food. These syrups have flavours like vanilla, chocolate, coffee, and various fruits, satisfying both nutritional as well as gustatory system.

Countries like India, China, and the UK are considered as top countries suffering from diabetes. Owing to this fact, these countries have a large potential for the sugar-free market.

Apart from diabetes, awareness and consciousness of food and dietary consumption is another driving force of the sugar-free syrup market. A large portion of the population is now following a keto diet, cutting off all the sugar content from their diet. Hence, these segments of the population are responding positively to the Sugar-free syrups.

Sugar-free syrups: Market Segmentation

Based on Flavour, Sugar-free syrups Market can be segmented as:

Fruits

Chocolate

Vanilla

Others

Based on Application, Sugar-free syrups Market can be segmented as:

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Based on Packaging, Sugar-free syrups Market can be segmented as:

Squeeze Bottles

Pourable Bottles

Based on Nature, Sugar-free syrups Market can be segmented as:

Natural

Synthetic

Key Players of Global Sugar-free Syrups Market

Leading players in sugar- free syrup market include Hershey’s, Pyure Brands LLC, Maple Grove Farms, Tate and Lyle, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., R Torre & Company, Kerry, Inc, Stevien, Spring Tree, Cary’s, Sonoma Syryps, Cedarvale Maple Syrup, VSBO, Skinny Mixes, LLC, Monin, and Market Pantry are some of the key players of the Sugar-free syrups Market.

