Potassium Hydroxide Food Grade Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Share, Growth Rate, Forecast 2030

Potassium Hydroxide Food Grade: Market Outlook

Potassium hydroxide (KOH) is an inorganic compound, is a colourless, odourless, strong base, also known as caustic soda, and has many industrial, manufacturing, and chemical applications. These applications are mostly based on its caustic nature by which has strong reactivity towards acids. Potassium hydroxide partakes numerous application in manufacturing and is primarily used as a saponification agent to clean heavy machinery.

The Asia Pacific holds the majority of the demand for potassium hydroxide food grade and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The most developed economies of the region, China and India are driving the majority of the demand in the region of Asia Pacific.

North America holds the second-largest demand for caustic soda followed by the Asia Pacific due to the large consumption of processed food, followed by Europe. The demand for Potassium Hydroxide Food Grade is expected to increase in the region of Eastern Europe and Russia in the forecasted period.

Food Grade Application Gaining Market Traction

Potassium hydroxide food grade or caustic soda has a wide range of applications in the food industry to be used as a stabilizer, pH regulator, and thickener in different food products. Caustic soda is claimed to increase the shelf life of the food product as it reduces acidity in the food products and thus does not allows forming an optimum environment for microbes to grow.

Potassium hydroxide food grade devours its application in chocolate and cocoa processing and is used to provide gaze to pretzels. Large scale industrial manufacturing of ice cream needs potassium hydroxide food grade as a thickening agent and thus gives the desired texture to the ice cream.

The consumer base has accepted potassium hydroxide food grade as an ingredient in food and beverage products as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the consumption of potassium hydroxide safe in food products. Potassium hydroxide food grade finds its application as food additives for easy production process such as rinse for fruits to remove the peel of fruit or vegetable.

Potassium Hydroxide Food Grade: Market Segmentation

Based on Form, Potassium Hydroxide Food Grade Market can be segmented as:

  • Solid
    • Flakes
    • Crystals
    • Briquettes
  • Liquid

Potassium Hydroxide Food Grade: Key Players

Belle Chemical, OxyChem, NuGenTec, Hawkins, Anmol Chemicals Group, Loudwolf, PanreacQuímicaSLU(ITW Reagents), Columbus Chemicals, GI Chemicals, Hydrite, Altair Chimica, Essential Depot, JiaHengYuan, Guangzhou New Zhonglian Building Material Co., Ltd., Ashta Chemicals, Chengdu Huarong Chemical Food Grade Potassium Hydroxide

