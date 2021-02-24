Transfusion is important part of modern medical practice, and can be bifurcate into autologous transfusion (or auto-transfusion) and allogenic transfusion. Autologous transfusion means collection and reinfusion of the patient’s own red blood cells. This is in opposite to allogenic blood transfusion where blood from anonymous donors is transfused to the recipient. Autologous transfusion reduces the need for allogenic transfusion.

According to study, autologous transfusion to be more cost-effective than allogeneic transfusion and that clinical outcomes are improved.

The global market for auto-transfusion devices is segmented on basis of techniques, application, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Techniques Predeposit transfusion Intraoperative haemodilution Intraoperative and postoperative salvage



Segmentation by Application Cardiac Vascular Orthopedic Trauma surgery Liver Transplantation



Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Emergency Rooms Nursing Homes Other



The global auto-transfusion devices market on the basis of technique can be segmented into Predeposit transfusion, Intraoperative haemodilution, Intraoperative and postoperative salvage.

The market has been further classified on the basis of application, including Cardiac, Vascular, Orthopedic, Trauma surgery, and Liver Transplantation. Where, usage of auto-transfusion systems are highly used in cardiac application followed by orthopedic.

On the basis of end user, the global auto-transfusion devices market has been segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Emergency Rooms, Nursing Homes and Other. Among these end users, hospitals holds the maximum share and expected to propagate at a high growth rate.

On the basis of regional presence, global auto-transfusion devices market are segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America remains dominant in the global auto-transfusion devices market due to increasing number of patient suffering from cardiovascular diseases, and increasing geriatric population, which leads to increasing number of operations and surgeries. Emerging markets such as MEA and Latin America are expected to see delayed growth.

In the majority of the developed countries, the adoption of auto-transfusion devices are emphasizing by government bodies due to risk of transfusion reaction and transmission of infection associated to blood. Some of the prominent manufacturers of auto-transfusion devices identified in this market are Fresenius Kabi, Haemonetics, LivaNova, Medtronic, Terumo, Advancis Surgical, etc.

