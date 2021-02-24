Market Overview

Burns are one of the most common injuries characterized by severe skin damage that cause the affected skin cells to die. Burns are specifically damage caused to one or multiple layers of skin and flesh by external sources such as heat and chemical. Burns are classified according to degree from minor to major, with each degree nothing a higher level of damage starting at first degree and moving as far as fourth degree. Understanding and identifying burns degree properly will increase chances of successful treatment and care.

First degree burns or superficial burns are identified by redness, pain and minor swelling. Second degree burns produces slight thickness of skin and damage underlying layer of effected areas. Third-Degree burns causes dermis and surrounding nerves damage. Fourth-degree burns are higher degree of burns causing charring and irreparable damage. First-Degree and Second-Degree burns treated with skin care products such as antiseptic creams and antibiotic ointment moreover use dry gauze bandage over the skin to protect the burned area.

Treatment of third-degree burns might require the process of skin grafting or synthetic skin. Burn care products & accessories include hydrocolloid dressing, one the common dressing with gel forming agents inside and flexible water-resistant outer layer used for moderate burn wounds. Burn care products & accessories include water gel spray, burn dressings, moist burn pad, Non-adherent pads and hydrocolloid, hydrogel, collagen and alginate dressings. For serious burns treatment may involve medication, wound dressing, therapy and surgery goal of treatment are to control pain, prevent infection and remove dead.

The global burn care products & accessories market is expected to witness a favorable growth during the forecast period. Rising incidence of burns, increasing healthcare expenditure, government initiatives, increasing number of burn units and growing advance care treatment options are the factors which can attributed to growth of burn care products and accessories market.

Increasing awareness level among people regarding advance treatment options related to burn care management is contribute to boost the growth of global burn care product and accessories market. Rising disposable income and new burn care technology products contributing toward increasing demand.

Market Segmentation

by Product Type Advanced dressing Hydrocolloid dressing Hydrogel dressing Alginate dressing Collagen dressing

Biologics Skin grafts

Antiseptic and antibiotic creams and spray by End User Hospitals and clinics

Burn care units

Other End Users

Burn care products & accessories market can be primarily attributed to the ongoing innovations in the segment along with the new product launches in the market. Moreover shift of preference towards comprehensive approach which not only focus on recovery time from injury but also on improvement in long-term function and form of the healed injury and quality of life. Biologics burn care and accessories treatment option is expected to exhibit higher growth during forecast period due to benefits offered with its usage such as accelerated wound healing.

Regionally, the global burn care products & accessories market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due high adoption of advanced products and increasing investments in research and development activities in the region. Europe is also show moderate growth in burn care products & accessories market show. However, the Burn care products & accessories market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the global Burn care products & accessories market are Smith and nephew plc, 3M Company, Baxter International, Inc, convatec Inc., Derma Science, Inc., Medtronic Inc., Molnlycke healthcare, coloplast A/S, Ethicon, Inc. Hollister, Inc., Acelity L.P. and others. Key market player companies increase their market through develop advanced dressing products and best solution for burn care.

