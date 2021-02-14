Predicting Growth Scope: Global Cloud Database Security Market

This Global Cloud Database Security Market report presented has been documented and mindfully articulated after ensuring thorough references of corporate websites, international journals, survey reports, besides engaging in detailed discussions and telephonic conversations with various stakeholders as well as company spokespersons, offering real-time on-field picture.

The report categorically identifies the region reflecting high investment returns. Additional information on R&D expeditions and vendor activities across diverse geographical hotspots.

Competition Spectrum:

Our in-house research professionals have heavily relied upon primary and secondary research practices and methodologies to derive deductions.

which market players and aspiring new entrants may witness seamless entry.

With the rapid growth in the number of cyber-attacks, the demand for strict acquiescence and security packages to protect confidential data across different verticals, such as government, banking, retail, manufacturing, etc., is increasing. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest GrowthAccording to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the engines of growth and innovation in region, and account for over 97% of all enterprises and employ over half of the workforce across Asia-Pacific economies. The growing penetration of the internet and shift toward digitization of the internal processes have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud-based services. Alongside the digital transformation in the region, owing to ineffective cyber laws and lack of cyber security awareness, companies in Asia-Pacific have been found to be 80% more likely to be targeted by hackers as compared to other regions. Further, the growing speed and scope of digital transformation in the region, coupled with the advent of IoT, are leading to the existing network infrastructure being increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks.



BFSI to Hold the Largest Market ShareWith growing technological penetration, digital channels (such as internet banking, mobile banking, etc.) are becoming the preferred choice of customers for banking services. Consequentially, the amount data volumes has witnessed a robust increase. To utilize this data to gather customer insights, banks and financial organizations are increasingly employing services. BFSI institutes have therefore opted for cloud solutions, to increase the ease in storage and analysis of complex data. However, the growing number of data breaches has led to an exponential rise in costs and loss of valuable customer information. For instance, in the recent past, Taiwan’s Far Eastern International Bank incurred a loss of around USD 60 million by a malware. In addition, with greater customer expectation, growing technological capabilities, and regulatory requirements, banking institutions are pushed to adopt a proactive approach to security.



Growing Number of Cyber-attacksWhile enterprises have pushed consistently to meet the challenge of anticipating future demands by adopting cloud-based services, the number of attacks on cloud environments has also increased, which has threated and challenged the traditional IT infrastructure. The increase in the number of attacks can also be attributed to the fact that more valuable data is shifting to the cloud, and hackers find it lucrative to steal valuable data. Thus, it has become increasingly important for organizations to step up security systems, to protect their cloud environments.



Key Developments in the Market January 2018 IBM and Salesforce expanded their partnership, by bringing together artificial intelligence and cloud computing platforms. This partnership is expected to expand IBM’s customer base in the cloud solutions segment. January 2018 Amazon\s cloud business acquired Sqrrl, a security start-up with NSA roots. The founders of Sqrrl had previously worked for the US National Security Agency. This acquisition by the company is aimed at attaining business from US intelligence agencies. July 2017 IBM announced the launch of two new security testing practice areas, focused on automotive security and Internet of Things (IoT). The new services will be delivered via an elite team of IBM X-Force Red researchers, focused on testing backend processes, apps, and physical hardware, used to control access and management of smart systems.



Major Players: IBM INC., FORTINET TECHNOLOGIES INC., PORTICOR LTD, INTEL SECURITY GROUP, MCAFEE INC., ORACLE PVT. LTD, IMPERVA INC., NETLIB SECURITY INC., HEXATIER LTD, THE HEWLETT-PACKARD COMPANY, TRUSTWAVE HOLDINGS, INFORMATICA CORPORATION, VOLTAGE SECURITY INC., AMAZON WEB SERVICES, and AXIS TECHNOLOGY LLC, amongst others.



The overall Global Cloud Database Security market expanse is widely distributed across prominent growth hubs prevalent across regions such as North American and South American countries, European nations, besides several growth locales across MEA and APAC. The report illustrates impeccable contribution of these growth proficient regions, besides comprehending details on market share, growth forecasts, sales overview and revenue generation trends across each of the flagged growth beds across regions. Emphasis on market elements such as product portfolios, company strengths and weaknesses, production and consumption priorities as well as investment credentials have also been well discussed in this research report.

The report is designed to include versatile detailing of crude market aspects encompassing even elementary details and market segments comprising product type, services, applications and end-user profile.

Commercially viable investment deliverable potent mergers and acquisitions, product enhancement and portfolio diversification investments of leading players, as well as other contributing participants across various local markets, have also been pinned in this versatile report to encourage lucrative investments despite catastrophic developments and prevalent challenges and threats in global Cloud Database Security market isle.

The market is roughly segregated into:

• Analysis by Product Type: The report includes in-detail references of all the notable product categories as well as application specifications. The product segment is described on the basis of key player development traits, sales overview, volume based returns and the like.

• Application Analysis: Global Cloud Database Security market also specifically underpins end-use application scope and their improvements based on technological developments and consumer preferences.

• Segmentation by Region with details about Country-specific developments

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Classified information documented in this report on global Cloud Database Security market is poised to encourage and motivate market participants and various other report readers towards deploying skillful business decisions aligning with futuristic industrial demands and transitioning customer needs.

The end-use segment is voluminous representation of product prices, gross margin analysis, market share and the like that tend to have holistic impact on the overall growth trail in the Cloud Database Security market as documented and presented in this research intensive report. The various elements such as market dynamics, market size and growth-related developments and key details on vendor listings, risks and challenges are also discussed at length in this versatile documentation on the Cloud Database Security market. The various risks, threats and growth barriers are also discussed in this report by research experts to encourage growth compliant business decisions.

This dedicated research report offering on the Cloud Database Security market presented by seasoned research practitioners sight crucial elements and all major and minor aspects including minute details on research methodologies, pricing, consumption and production ratios as well as supply chain networks that render favorable growth output in the global Cloud Database Security market.

