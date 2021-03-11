Growing urbanization and recent infrastructure developments are likely to drive the global inverter duty motor market between 2018 and 2026. With the rising use of inverter duty motors, extraction of oil and gas has become simpler, helping companies to achieve cost-effective results. In addition to this, inverter duty motors help to improve operational efficiency, thereby making it imperative for oil & gas firms to invest in these products. These motors help to maintain variations in high voltage produced by variable frequency drives or VFDs by running at slow speeds without overheating. Moreover. the major difference between general-purpose motors and inverter duty motors is that the latter can withstand higher voltage spikes without overheating or insulation failing.

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global inverter duty motor market in a report, titled “Inverter Duty Motor Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Construction Material (Laminated Steel, Cast Iron, Aluminium), By Standard (IEEE Standard, Nema Standard, Others), By Application (Pumps, Fans, Conveyors, Extruder, Others), By End User (Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp, Food & Beverage, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026.” The report aims to offer a detailed overview of the global inverter duty motor market with a detailed segmentation as per application, end-users, construction material, standard, and geography. Furthermore, the report provides insights into the competitive landscape by throwing light on leading companies operating in this market. The market witnesses’ different growth opportunities and trends which will help our readers to stay up-to-date.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

As per the report, some of the leading players operating in the global inverter duty motor market include:

Wilson Electric

Adlee Powertronic Co. Ltd

WEG SA

Nord Drivesystems

Crompton Greaves Limited

Bison Gear and Engineering Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc

Regal Beloit Corporation

Nidec Corporation

ABB Ltd

Havells India Ltd

Toshiba

Siemens AG

Emerson

Regional Insight:

High Demand from the Metal & Mining Sector to Propel Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 1.33 million in 2018 and is predicted to witness high demand during the forecast period owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization. The growing demand for energy-efficient motors from the metal & mining sector will enable healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific, “states our lead analysts at Fortune Businesses Insights.” According to the World Investment Report 2018, the developing economies had poised a growth in foreign direct investment worth USD 671 billion in the year 2017. In addition, the surge in the automotive industry will have a positive impact on the inverter duty motor market trends in Asia pacific.

